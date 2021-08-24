Broncos Waive LB Josh Watson & WR Branden Mack

Ian Rapoport reports the Denver Broncos are waiving LB Josh Watson.

Mike Klis adds Denver has waived WR Branden Mack to trim the roster down to 80 players.

Watson, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2019. After missing the cut in the 2019 preseason, Watson signed on to Denver’s practice squad for the season, and was elevated to the active roster in November.

Last season, Denver once again waived Watson prior to the start of the season, but re-signed him to the practice squad. Watson spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Watson played in nine games for Denver, recording five tackles.