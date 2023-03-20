Broncos Waive OLB Wyatt Ray

The Denver Broncos placed OLB Wyatt Ray on waivers Monday, according to Mike Klis.

Ray, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract this offseason but elected to cut him loose.

He then had brief stints with the Titans, Bengals and Jaguars before joining the Broncos last year.

In 2022, Ray appeared in four games for the Broncos and Titans, recording three tackles and no sacks.