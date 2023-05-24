Broncos Waive OT Hunter Thedford With Injury Settlement

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Denver Broncos officially waived OT Hunter Thedford with an injury settlement on Wednesday. 

Broncos helmet

Thedford, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a futures contract with the Lions in 2021, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Thedford has a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad before joining the Broncos late last season. He returned to Denver this past January on a futures contract.

During his college career at SMU and Utah, Thedford appeared in eight games and caught five passes as a tight end for 48 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also played some defensive end and recorded four tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply