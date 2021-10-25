Broncos Waiving LB Barrington Wade

The Denver Broncos are waiving LB Barrington Wade on Monday to make room for newly acquired LB Kenny Young, according to Mike Klis.

Wade, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa this past April. He signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore opted to waive him in August and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

In 2021, Wade has appeared in one game for the Broncos, but has yet to record a statistic.

During his college career at Iowa, Wade recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of 14 games and three seasons.