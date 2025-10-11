Broncos Will Host Free Agent WR Treylon Burks Next Week

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos are hosting free agent WR Treylon Burks for a visit next week.

Rapoport adds that Burks will likely have additional visits after his trip to Denver, given the significant interest the former first-round pick is receiving.

He was recently cleared for football activities coming off a broken collarbone, but was only on the Titans’ injured reserve after reverting there from being waived with an injury designation.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks was entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that included $7,630,607 when he was let go after being placed on injured reserve this past training camp.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Burks as it becomes available.