Broncos Willing To Trade DB Kareem Jackson

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos DB Kareem Jackson has been the subject of trade calls by other teams and Denver is not making him off-limits.

However, Rapoport says it would take a strong offer for the Broncos to pull the trigger on a deal involving Jackson.

He adds Broncos CB Kyle Fuller has also been drawing interest.

Jackson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 43 tackles, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.