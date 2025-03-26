Broncos Won’t Pursue Any Contract Extensions Until After 2025 NFL Draft

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos will not pursue any contract extensions until after they conclude the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tomasson names several players who are in line for possible deals, including WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Nik Bonitto, DL Zach Allen, DE John Franklin-Myers, and DT Malcolm Roach.

Sutton is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2025, making him a prime candidate for an extension. Earlier this month, GM George Paton said he plans on meeting with Sutton’s representation at the NFL Combine to discuss an extension.

“Courtland is one of our guys. Team captain. I have said this for a couple of years in a row. We want him here. We will have those discussions at the right time,” Paton said, via Troy Renck of the Denver Post. “We will meet with his agent here.”

Paton said they were pleased with Sutton in 2024 after recording 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

“We felt like he had a really good season. He is important to what we are doing,” Payton said. “All of those (discussions with the agent) will happen in time.”

Earlier this month, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic pointed out Sutton put up similar numbers to Titans WR Calvin Ridley, who signed a four-year $92 million deal last offseason.

Sutton will make a $13.5 million salary in 2025, to go along with a $500,000 roster bonus. Kosmider doesn’t expect the receiver to play the final year of his contract under its current construction.

Sutton, 29, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

Denver restructured his contract in September of last year to create $9.5 million in cap space. Sutton is set to make a base salary of $13.5 million next season and carries a $20.2 million cap hit.

In 2024, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and caught 81 passes on 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos as the news is available.