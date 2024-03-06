Broncos Won’t Tender RFA DL Jonathan Harris

Tom Pelissero reports the Broncos informed restricted free agent DL Jonathan Harris they won’t tender him a contract this offseason.

This makes Harris set to be an unrestricted free agent and allows him to explore other opportunities.

Harris, 27, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Lindenwood back in 2019. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Harris was eventually promoted to the Bears’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Broncos in October 2019. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before being promoted in November 2022. He’s remained on the Broncos’ active roster ever since.

In 2023, Harris appeared in all 17 games and recorded 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.