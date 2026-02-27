Broncos Won’t Tender RFA RB Jaleel McLaughlin

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos will not tender a contract to restricted free agent RB Jaleel McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is now set to be an unrestricted free agent. Mike Klis reports that Denver still hopes to work out a deal to re-sign the running back.

McLaughlin, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023. He wound up cracking Denver’s active roster in each of the past three seasons.

In 2025, McLaughlin appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 37 rushing attempts for 187 yards (5.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with four receptions on six targets for 27 yards (6.8 YPC).