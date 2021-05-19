Broncos Work Out Four Players

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos worked out four players this week, all special teamers.
The full list includes:
- P Max Duffy
- P Drew Galitz
- LS Matt Tunnacliffe
- LS Seth Cottengim
Klis mentions Galitz, 23, worked out for the Vikings last year when Broncos GM George Paton was still in Minnesota. He formerly played at Baylor and had a stint in the XFL.
He also noted Duffy is a former Aussie rules football player who won the 2019 Ray Guy Award at Kentucky.
Denver currently has just one punter on the roster in Sam Martin, who signed with the team in 2020 to a three-year deal.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!