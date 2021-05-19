Broncos Work Out Four Players

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos worked out four players this week, all special teamers.

The full list includes:

P Max Duffy P Drew Galitz LS Matt Tunnacliffe LS Seth Cottengim

Klis mentions Galitz, 23, worked out for the Vikings last year when Broncos GM George Paton was still in Minnesota. He formerly played at Baylor and had a stint in the XFL.

He also noted Duffy is a former Aussie rules football player who won the 2019 Ray Guy Award at Kentucky.

Denver currently has just one punter on the roster in Sam Martin, who signed with the team in 2020 to a three-year deal.