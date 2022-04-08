Broncos Worked Out TE Kyle Rudolph

Jay Glazer reports that the Broncos brought in veteran TE Kyle Rudolph for a workout on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Rudolph, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal but was released a few months ago.

In 2021, Rudolph appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 26 passes on 39 targets for 257 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.