Broncos Worked Out TE Marcedes Lewis

The Denver Broncos officially brought in free agent TE Marcedes Lewis for a workout on Tuesday.
Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.
The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.
In 2024, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught one pass for two yards.
