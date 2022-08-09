Broncos Workout RB JaQuan Hardy

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos are bringing in RB JaQuan Hardy for a workout on Tuesday.

Hardy, 24, signed a three-year rookie deal with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft.

Hardy was ultimately released before the start of the season and ended up spending time on and off the Cowboys’ practice squad and active roster throughout the year before signing a future’s contract with the team back in January. Dallas ended up releasing Hardy a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Hardy appeared in three games for the Cowboys and tallied 29 yards rushing over four carries and one touchdown.