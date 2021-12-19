Browns Activating G Wyatt Teller From COVID-19 List Among Other Moves

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are activating G Wyatt Teller from the COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The Browns confirmed the move and announced three others, including placing DE Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list, promoting OT Alex Taylor and signing S Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

We have activated G Wyatt Teller, placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2021

Teller, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million last month.

In 2021, Teller has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and made 13 starts at right guard.