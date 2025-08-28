Browns Add Six To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed six players to the practice squad.
That includes OT Logan Brown, WR Malachi Corley, G Garrett Dellinger, G Cole Strange, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio and QB Bailey Zappe.
Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Sal Cannella
- WR Kaden Davis
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Ralph Holley
- CB LaMareon James
- DT Sam Kamara
- RB Ahmani Marshall
- DE Julian Okwara
- RB Trayveon Williams
- OL Cole Strange
- TE Brendan Bates
- QB Bailey Zappe
- OT Logan Brown
- G Garrett Dellinger
- WR Malachi Corley
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
Corley, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years of his college career.
The Jets used the No. 65 overall pick in the third round on Corley, and he signed a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and carried a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.
However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in the second year of that contract.
In 2024, Corley appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught three passes for sixteen yards. He also carried the ball twice for 26 yards.
