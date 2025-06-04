Browns Added One, Cut One

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed WR Jaelen Gill to the roster.

We’ve signed WR Jaelen Gill and waived K Andre Szmyt » https://t.co/Qxo4JQD5aU pic.twitter.com/1c8JmAwp3F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 4, 2025

In a corresponding move, the team waived K Andre Szmyt.

Gill spent some time on the practice squad last year. Having plenty of receivers is extra important for the Browns this offseason because they’re trying to get all four of their quarterbacks enough reps in the competition for roles.

Gill, 25, started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Boston College and eventually finishing at Fresno State. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However Los Angeles released him coming out of the preseason. He later had a stint on the Browns practice squad.

During his six-year college career, Gill recorded 136 receptions for 1,670 yards and nine touchdowns in 53 games.