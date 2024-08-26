Browns Also Activating LT Jedrick Wills & DT Dalvin Tomlinson

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are also planning to activate LT Jedrick Wills and DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the physically unable-to-perform list ahead of the season opener against Dallas.

Wills, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season before restructuring his contract for the first time last August. They did so again in March in order to create $10.44 million in cap space.

In 2023, Wills appeared and started in eight games for the Browns at left tackle.