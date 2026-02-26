Browns Also Interested In Wan’Dale Robinson?

Tony Pauline reports the Browns are among the teams interested in Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency.

Pauline reported earlier this week that the Titans were interested in Robinson partly because Titans OC Brian Daboll drafted him when he was the Giants coach.

If Cowboys WR George Pickens and Colts WR Alec Pierce don’t hit the open market, Robinson could become the top receiving option available. PFF projects Robinson will sign a three-year, $63 million contract with $40 million guaranteed.

Robinson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 92 receptions on 140 targets for 1,014 yards (11.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.