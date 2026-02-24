Titans Interested In WR Wan’Dale Robinson

According to Tony Pauline, the Titans have an interest in Giants free agent WR Wan’Dale Robinson.

While Pauline mentions the team will target Colts WR Alec Pierce, Robinson is their No. 2 option, and their interest has only increased with Brian Daboll‘s hiring as offensive coordinator.

Daboll was the head coach of the Giants when the team drafted Robinson in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Robinson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 92 receptions on 140 targets for 1,014 yards (11.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.