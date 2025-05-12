Browns Announce Nine Offseason Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced nine roster moves on Monday, including the additions of veteran safeties Damontae Kazee and Rayshawn Jenkins.

The Browns also signed WRs Luke Floriea, Kisean Johnson and Cade McDonald.

To clear room on the roster, Cleveland waived S Trey Dean, DE Marcus Haynes, WR Ja’Seem Reed (injured) and FB Eli Wilson.

Jenkins, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024 when he was let go, joining the Seahawks ahead of the 2024 season.

Jenkins was set to make a base salary of $4.89 million in 2025 with a cap number of $7.78 million when Seattle released him in March.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks, recording 53 tackles, two sacks and recovering one fumble for a 102-yard touchdown in nine starts.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.