Browns CB Denzel Ward Could Question Future If Myles Garrett Is Traded

Other than the Super Bowl, the Myles Garrett trade request out of Cleveland is the biggest news surrounding the sport at the moment.

A drastic move like this could have a domino effect on Cleveland’s trajectory, as LG Joel Bitonio could retire and other key veterans could question their future with the team.

One of those veterans is CB Denzel Ward, who highlighted how important Garrett is to him specifically and how he might re-evaluate his position with the team if Garrett is traded.

“[Garrett’s request] has a huge impact, honestly,” Ward said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I want to play with Myles Garrett. He’s a Hall of Fame player. I came in the league, [and] he was on the team and that’s my guy. So, I’ve been talking to him, and I know he said he wants out, but you’ve just got to hear where he’s coming from. He wants to win, so we’ll see what the near future holds.”

Ward reiterated his desire to remain in his hometown but emphasized his desire to be with Garrett and be a part of a winning group.

“I want to be in Cleveland. I want to win. I’m definitely keeping an eye on what Myles has going on and what he’s doing. I’m just interested in seeing how everything plays out. Like I said, I want to play with Myles Garrett, and we’ve just got to wait and see.”

Ward, 27, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years worth $100.5 million.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and 19 pass defenses.