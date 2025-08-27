Browns Claimed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse & RB Raheim Sanders

Per the wire, the Browns made two waiver claims, picking up DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the Jets and RB Raheim Sanders from the Chargers.

Sanders, 22, began his career at Arkansas in 2021 before transferring to South Carolina in 2024.

He was named First-team All-SEC in 2022 and Second-team All-SEC in 2024. He wound up going undrafted but caught on with the Chargers soon after.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks and one with the Gamecocks, Sanders appeared in 44 games and made 29 starts. He rushed 581 times for 3,111 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also caught 76 passes for 771 yards and five touchdowns.