Browns Claiming WR Easop Winston Off Waivers

Doug Kyed reports that the Browns are claiming WR Easop Winston off of waivers from the Saints.

Winston, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints and returned 10 kicks for 119 total yards.