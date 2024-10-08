Browns Cutting Six Players

The Cleveland Browns announced they have cut six players, including G Javion Cohen, DT Sam Kamara and TE Blake Whiteheart.

They also cut LB Michael Barrett, RB Royce Freeman and T Ricky Lee from the practice squad. The first three players are likely candidates to take their place.

Freeman, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans.

From there, Freeman joined the Rams in 2023 before signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys. He was released at the start of the season.

In 2023, Freeman appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 319 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.