Browns DT Maliek Collins Done For Season With Quad Injury

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that DT Maliek Collins needs season-ending surgery after a major quad injury on Sunday, per Chris Easterling.

Collins had to be carted off the field, and he will land on injured reserve in the coming days. It’s a major blow for him and the Browns because he’d been having a great season as an interior pass rusher.

Collins, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys from Nebraska back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.

Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal before trading him to San Francisco in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick. San Francisco later restructured his deal and then released him as a cap casualty in 2025.

Collins quickly signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns after being cut.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 25 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.