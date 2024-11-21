Browns Elevate TE Blake Whiteheart

The Cleveland Browns announced they have elevated TE Blake Whiteheart from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 12 against the Steelers.

Whiteheart, 24, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2023. He was waived after camp and spent the season on Arizona’s practice squad.

The Cardinals released him again after training camp this season and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad shortly after. Cleveland signed him to the active roster and released him in October before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Whiteheart has appeared in four games for the Browns and caught three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown.