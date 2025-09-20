Browns Elevate Two Players For Week 3

The Browns announced the elevation of WR Kaden Davis and CB Dom Jones for their Week 3 game against the Packers.

We've elevated WR Kaden Davis and CB Dom Jones from the practice squad. WR DeAndre Carter and K Andre Szmyt will also not have injury statuses for Sunday's game — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 20, 2025

The team also cleared WR/KR DeAndre Carter and K Andre Szmyt to play as well, removing their questionable statuses ahead of the game.

Davis, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023, and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft. He caught on with the Lions but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Davis signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad but he was cut loose after a month. The Browns then signed him to their practice squad, and he is now getting chances on the active roster.

In 2024, Davis appeared in one game for the Browns and returned three kicks for 107 yards.