Browns Elevating QB Bailey Zappe

The Browns announced they are elevating QB Bailey Zappe as the backup to Shedeur Sanders this week.

Zappe, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots out of Western Kentucky. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however, and he was later promoted back to the active roster.

The Patriots cut him loose at the end of training camp, and he caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad. Cleveland signed Zappe off Kansas City’s practice squad in October but waived him in December before re-signing him to the active roster.

Zappe re-signed with the Chiefs back in March but was among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season. He was then brought back by the Browns on their practice squad.

In 2024, Zappe made one start for the Browns and completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.