Browns Finalize Practice Squad

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports the Browns are signing the following players to the practice squad:

The following is Cleveland’s finalized practice squad:

CB Mike Ford LS Rex Sunahara WR Mike Woods II DT Jowon Briggs CB Tony Brown II WR Jaelon Darden S Christopher Edmonds CB Justin Hardee Jr. T Germain Ifedi T Sam Kamara T Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR James Proche II LB Winston Reid T Lorenzo Thompson TE Cameron Latu TE Blake Whiteheart RB Gary Brightwell

Ford, 29, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of 2021.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Falcons the following season before joining the Browns on a one-year deal for 2023.

The Texans signed him to a two-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason, but he was among Houston’s final roster cuts.

In 2023, Ford appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.