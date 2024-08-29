Browns Finalize Practice Squad

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports the Browns are signing the following players to the practice squad:
- RB Gary Brightwell
- CB Mike Ford
- TE Blake Whiteheart
The following is Cleveland’s finalized practice squad:
- CB Mike Ford
- LS Rex Sunahara
- WR Mike Woods II
- DT Jowon Briggs
- CB Tony Brown II
- WR Jaelon Darden
- S Christopher Edmonds
- CB Justin Hardee Jr.
- T Germain Ifedi
- T Sam Kamara
- T Roy Mbaeteka (International)
- WR James Proche II
- LB Winston Reid
- T Lorenzo Thompson
- TE Cameron Latu
- TE Blake Whiteheart
- RB Gary Brightwell
Ford, 29, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of 2021.
He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Falcons the following season before joining the Browns on a one-year deal for 2023.
The Texans signed him to a two-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason, but he was among Houston’s final roster cuts.
In 2023, Ford appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!