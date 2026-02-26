Browns G Wyatt Teller Expected To Get At Least $10M Annually

Per Tony Pauline, former Browns G Wyatt Teller is expected to sign a contract worth at least $10 million annually.

Teller announced on his Instagram earlier this month that he won’t be returning to Cleveland in 2026. The 31-year-old missed the final four games of the year with a calf injury, but had a stretch from 2020 to 2023 as one of the best guards in football.

PFF projects Teller will sign a one-year, $3 million fully guaranteed deal, and Over The Cap valued his 2025 season at $3.301 million.

Teller, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021. He was due base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.8 million in the final two years of the deal.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Teller appeared in and started 13 games for the Browns at right guard.

