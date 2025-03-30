Browns GM Andrew Berry: Unlikely CLE Trades Up To No. 1 Overall

Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters at the Owner’s Meeting on Sunday that it’s “unlikely” they will trade up to No. 1 overall with the Titans for QB Cam Ward, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Although, Berry didn’t close the door on the possibility either and added that all possibilities remain on the table for them at No. 2 overall.

The Browns and Giants have been the two teams mentioned as possible candidates to trade up for the top quarterback prospect in the draft.

At this point, odds are good the Titans will hold onto the No. 1 overall pick and take Ward.

It remains to be seen what the Browns will do at quarterback after being linked to Russell Wilson in free agency. Kirk Cousins is someone who has come up for months now as a possible trade candidate and there’s a case to be made that the Falcons should look to move him in the coming months.

Cleveland could always look to the draft for quarterback help including at No. 2 overall. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is someone they could consider at the top of the draft, but it appears as though not everyone is sold on him being worth a very high first-round pick.

