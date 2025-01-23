Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Reclaiming Play-Calling Duties In 2025

In 2024, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski ceded playcalling duties to OC Ken Dorsey mid-way through Dorsey’s first year with the team.

After Cleveland ranked near the bottom of the league in a handful of offensive metrics, they parted ways with Dorsey and promoted TE coach Tommy Rees to OC.

Per Tony Grossi, Stefanski said he will call plays in 2025 during Rees’ introductory press conference but reserves the right to change his mind down the road.

Stefanski, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 40-44 in four seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.