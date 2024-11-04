Browns ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Trade TE David Njoku, Despite Interest

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Browns are “highly unlikely” to trade TE David Njoku ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, despite receiving interest from teams around the league.

According to Schultz, the Browns view Njoku as part of their long-term future in Cleveland.

The Browns dropped another game this past weekend, so it’s not surprising that teams are reaching about some of their veteran players to see who could be available.

Njoku, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of last year for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

In 2024, Njoku has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 30 passes for 255 yards receiving and two touchdowns.