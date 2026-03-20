Browns Hosted FB Michael Burton For Visit

The Cleveland Browns officially hosted veteran free agent FB Michael Burton for a visit on Friday.

Burton, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract and made base salaries of $615,000 and $705,000 over the remainder of the contract.

The Lions waived Burton in 2017, after which he was claimed by the Bears and finished out the remainder of his rookie deal. He had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with Washington in 2019.

From there, Burton returned to the Saints on a one-year contract before signing two consecutive one-year deals with the Chiefs. The Broncos signed him to a one-year contracts each of the past three seasons.

In 2025, Burton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and catch 10 passes for for 65 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also rushed for seven yards on two carries and a touchdown.