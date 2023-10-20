Browns Hosting WR Dazz Newsome For Workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting WR Dazz Newsome for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Newsome was in Pittsburgh on Thursday for a workout, but left the facility without a deal.

Newsome, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.

The Chiefs signed Newsome to their practice squad last year. He later joined the 49ers on a futures contract this past January, but released him at the end of August.

During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.

In 2021, Newsome appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two passes for 23 yards.