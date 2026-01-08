Browns Interested In Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are interested in former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Browns’ HC opening, from out 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Kay Cabot says McDaniel has been on Cleveland’s radar “for some time” after he spent a year with the organization as WR coach under former OC Kyle Shanahan. She mentions they plan on doing their due diligence on him now that he’s officially on the market.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Browns and McDaniel as the news is available.