Browns LG Joel Bitonio Will Decide On Retirement Before Free Agency Begins

Per Mary Kay Cabot, veteran Browns LG Joel Bitonio revealed that while retirement is “definitely within the realm of possibility” he has yet to decide on his future.

Bitonio previously indicated that he could potentially retire instead of being part of a rebuilding team and now says he will inform the team of his decision before free agency.

With DE Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the team, it was thought that it could be a factor in Bitonio’s decision for his future. However, the veteran guard mentions that Garrett has nothing to do with his decision.

At this point, Bitonio said he is leaning in a certain direction but isn’t ready to share his thoughts just yet.

Bitonio, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021. The Browns restructured the deal back in 2023 to clear just under $7.9 million in cap space.

In 2024, Bitonio appeared in and started all 17 games for the Browns at left guard.

