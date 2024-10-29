Browns Made Four Moves Including Promoting WR Jaelon Darden

The Cleveland Browns announced four roster moves, including promoting WR Jaelon Darden to the active roster.

We’ve signed WR Jaelon Darden to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Tony Brown II (foot) on injured reserve » https://t.co/F4vzDwCUGt pic.twitter.com/aPqEwEkfai — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2024

Cleveland freed up a spot by placing CB Tony Brown II on injured reserve. The Browns also signed CB Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad and cut RB Gary Brightwell.

Darden, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Texas. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,177,904 rookie deal that included a $697,904 signing bonus when he was waived.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers and he’s bounced on and off the roster the past couple of seasons.

In 2024, Darden has appeared in four games for the Browns and returned 15 punts for 177 yards along with four kickoffs for 97 yards. He’s caught his only target on offense for six yards.