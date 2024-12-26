Browns Made Three Moves Including Placing DT Shelby Harris On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve.

We’ve placed DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve and signed WR James Proche II to the active roster » https://t.co/kziOzEhVlo pic.twitter.com/JHtUXcwgne — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2024

They also promoted WR James Proche from the practice squad and added DT Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad.

Harris, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022. However, Seattle released him and he caught on with the Browns on a one-year, $5.25 million deal in 2023. Harris re-signed with the team this past offseason.

In 2024, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.