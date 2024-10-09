Browns Make Seven Roster Moves

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns have designated DT Maurice Hurst and LB Mohamoud Diabate to return from injured reserve.

The team is placing LS Charley Hughlett on injured reserve and is signing LS Rex Sunahara and TE Geoff Swaim to the active roster.

Joining the team’s practice squad are S Trey Dean and DE Marcus Haynes.

Hurst, 29, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021 but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal before re-signing him once more in August of 2023. In March of 2024, the Browns signed Hurst to a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

In 2024, Hurst has appeared in and started one game for the Browns, recording three tackles.