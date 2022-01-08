Browns Make Seven Moves, Including Placing CB Denzel Ward On COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns announced seven roster moves on Saturday, including placing CB Denzel Ward on the COVID-19 list. The team also activated RB D’Ernest Johnson from the list.

In other moves, the Browns waived LB Willie Harvey and elevated CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert, CB Herb Miller, and DE Curtis Weaver to the active roster for Week 18.

Ward, 24, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, which will cost the team $13.294 million in 2022.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 43 tackles, half a sack, three interceptions, and one touchdown.

