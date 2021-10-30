Browns Make Three Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced that they are elevating CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffatt for their game against the Steelers. The team is also re-signing T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State back in April of last year. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland waived Taylor coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. However, he was cut loose with an injury settlement soon after before eventually joining the Bears’ practice squad.

Taylor returned to the Browns last month and was promoted to their active roster. He was recently waived but is now being brought back to the practice squad.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Browns.