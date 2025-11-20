Browns Make Two PS Moves, Bring Back WR Kaden Davis

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed WR Kaden Davis to the practice squad.

We’ve signed WR Kaden Davis to the practice squad and placed LB Cameron McGrone (Achilles) on practice squad/injured » https://t.co/i1oy5Ta8lW pic.twitter.com/veSDY8YX8w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2025

To make room, they placed LB Cameron McGrone on the practice squad injured list with an Achilles injury.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

TE Sal Cannella DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara QB Bailey Zappe G Garrett Dellinger LB Edefuan Ulofoshio OT Tyre Phillips WR Luke Floriea DB Dee Williams LB Eugene Asante

T Thayer Munford LB Cameron McGrone (injured) DE K.J. Henry LB Ochaun Mathis DB Tre Avery WR Kaden Davis

Davis, 27, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to the practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft. He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a month. The Browns signed him to their practice squad to end the season and he’s bounced on and off the unit since.

For his career, Davis has appeared in three games for the Browns and returned four kickoffs for 135 yards.