Browns Make Two Roster Moves, Release DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed K Andre Szmyt to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns have terminated DE Ogbo Okoronkwo’s contract.

Okoronkwo, 30, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him to a three-year, $19 million deal in March that can be worth up to $22 million with incentives. He’s entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.235 million.

In 2024, Okoronkwo appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass defense.