Browns Not Exercising Contract Option For FB Andy Janovich

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns will not exercise the contract option of FB Andy Janovich, meaning he is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Andy Janovich

Janovich, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million contract when he and the Broncos agreed to a three-year, $5.7 million extension that included a signing bonus of $1.35 million and total guarantees of $3.22 million.

Denver later traded Janovich to the Browns in 2020 for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

In 2021, Janovich appeared in 13 games for the Browns and rushed twice for zero yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for nine yards.

We will have more news on Janovich as it becomes available.

