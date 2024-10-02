Browns Officially Designate Three To Return, Including Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated RB Nick Chubb, OL Michael Dunn and RB Nyheim Hines to return from the injured lists.

We’ve designated Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines and Michael Dunn for return to practice » https://t.co/xwGorseTR4 pic.twitter.com/S1OjAjFPPu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2024

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Jonathan Jones says to expect Cleveland to take the majority of that window to ramp Chubb back up to speed, as he’s returning from a catastrophic knee injury that could prove to be career-threatening.

The Browns also promoted LB Nathaniel Watson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.