Browns Officially Release 21 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Browns released 21 total players on Sunday, headlined by QB Tyler Huntley and DB Nik Needham.

 

The team also terminated the contracts of CB Tony Brown and OT Jackson Barton. The following is the full list of players being released by Cleveland:

  1. T Jackson Barton
  2. CB Tony Brown II
  3. QB Tyler Huntley
  4. S Nik Needham
  5. CB Chigozie Anusiem
  6. TE Sal Canella
  7. G Javion Cohen
  8. T Sebastian Gutierrez
  9. DE K.J. Henry
  10. DT Ralph Holley
  11. CB Christian Holmes
  12. CB Keenan Isaac
  13. T Jason Ivey
  14. DE Titus Le
  15. LB Marvin Moody
  16. CB Darius Rush
  17. LB Charlie Thomas III
  18. T Lorenzo Thompson
  19. G Dartanyan Tinsley
  20. TE Mitchell Van Vooren
  21. C Bucky Williams

Huntley, 27, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut, replacing QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad. 

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster, and he started five games for the team in 2024. He then returned to Cleveland for a brief stint this offseason.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.1

