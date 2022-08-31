Browns Officially Sign 12 To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday they have signed 12 players to their practice squad.

We have claimed QB Kellen Mond, terminated the contract of DE Isaac Rochell and added 12 players to our practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 31, 2022

The full list includes:

Team can have up to 16 players on the practice squad, so expect more moves for the Browns in the coming days.

Forristal, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in May of 2021, but Tennessee waived him during final cuts. Forristal then signed on with the Titans practice squad for two days before the team released him.

The Browns signed Forristall to their practice squad, where he bounced on and off for most of the season. He re-signed on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2020 at Alabama, Forristal caught 23 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.