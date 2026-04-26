Buccaneers Bringing Virginia QB Chandler Morris To Rookie Minicamp

According to Matt Zenitz, the Buccaneers are signing former Virginia QB Chandler Morris as an undrafted free agent. However, Greg Auman clarified Morris is getting an invitation to rookie minicamp.

He’s the second UDFA QB Tampa Bay has added in the last 24 hours, including Kansas QB Jalon Daniels.

Morris, 25, was a three-star recruit coming out of Texas and the son of famed Texas high school football coach Chad Morris. He started at Oklahoma before stints at TCU and North Texas, finally ending up at Virginia in 2025.

Morris was second-team All-AAC in 2024 at North Texas and helped Virginia to the winningest season in program history in 2025.

During his six-year college career, Morris completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 9,207 yards, 63 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, adding 887 rushing yards and another 15 touchdowns in 46 career games.