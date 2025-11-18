Browns Open Up Two Roster Spots

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed CB Dom Jones on injured reserve and waived WR Kaden Davis.

This frees up two roster spots for the team. Jones got hurt on Sunday and Davis was promoted from the practice squad last week.

Davis, 27, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to the practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft. He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a month. The Browns signed him to their practice squad to end the season and he’s bounced on and off the unit since.

For his career, Davis has appeared in two games for the Browns and returned four kickoffs for 135 yards.